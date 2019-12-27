Exterran Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,654,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

EXTN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,315. Exterran has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

