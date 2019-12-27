Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.26). Extraction Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million.

XOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of XOG opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 514,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,395 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

