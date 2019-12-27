Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $278.26

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.26 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 278.26 ($3.66), with a volume of 20582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.84 ($3.54).

The company has a market capitalization of $792.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.97.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 5.15 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.45%.

In related news, insider Claire Boyle bought 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,859.56 ($26,124.13).

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.