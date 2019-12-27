Financial Analysis: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get ICC alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ICC and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Palomar has a consensus target price of $46.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.35%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than ICC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICC and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $51.16 million 0.97 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 2.44% 2.28% 0.87% Palomar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICC beats Palomar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.