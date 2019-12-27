Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.16

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $25.35. Finning International shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 75,500 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.20.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. Insiders have sold 4,097 shares of company stock worth $100,668 in the last 90 days.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

