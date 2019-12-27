First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BUSE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of BUSE opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. First Busey has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,246,000 after buying an additional 419,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after buying an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 28.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,092,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after buying an additional 241,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 415.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

