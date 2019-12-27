First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FMBH opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,598 shares of company stock worth $1,673,374. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

