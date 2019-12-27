First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.37

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.37 and last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 99056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $767,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

