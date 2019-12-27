First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.24

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 3734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

