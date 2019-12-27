FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0189

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. FlypMe has a market cap of $333,497.00 and $1.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00181945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01214189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.