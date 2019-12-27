Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 168000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

