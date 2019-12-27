Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 342.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. 19,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

