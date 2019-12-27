Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.01

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$135.01 and last traded at C$134.04, with a volume of 198955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$133.46.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$129.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,695 shares in the company, valued at C$27,306,072. Also, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 967,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,435,155.48. Insiders have sold 57,082 shares of company stock worth $7,409,528 over the last three months.

About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.