Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $57.47.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $251,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

