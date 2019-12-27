Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Frontline by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frontline by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Frontline by 1,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.