Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Up 126.1% in December

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

