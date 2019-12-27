Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 98,838 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 65,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

