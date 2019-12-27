FujiCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $178,887.00 and $421.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,323.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.01736311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.62 or 0.02774367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00563148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00623550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00061137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00379630 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,461,517,899 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

