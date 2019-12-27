Function X Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Function X has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $171,382.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,647,513 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

