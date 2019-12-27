Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $873.35

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 873.35 ($11.49) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.38), with a volume of 17152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.18).

GFRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 848 ($11.15).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 758.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 671.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million and a PE ratio of 10.97.

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £10,277.80 ($13,519.86). Also, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total value of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96).

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

