Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:IT opened at $154.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gartner has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,357,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $30,510,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

