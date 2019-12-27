Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

GTES opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.13. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,954 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 44.2% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

