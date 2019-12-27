Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gates Industrial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,017 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.