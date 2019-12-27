Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $5.42 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00013930 BTC on popular exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00181945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01214189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,899,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.