Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the November 28th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GEMP opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gemphire Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.