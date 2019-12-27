Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Gentherm stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2,342.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 364,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gentherm by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gentherm by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares during the period.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

