GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,258.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $514,943.00 and approximately $1,258.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00560087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024304 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000915 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009886 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.