Giant Trading 38.3% Higher This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Giant has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $85,833.00 and approximately $3,665.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.71, $13.92, $7.59 and $11.91.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00643109 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001035 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,669,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,669,955 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.89, $7.59, $5.63, $50.68, $13.92, $11.91, $10.42, $24.71, $31.10, $18.98, $20.33 and $70.83. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

