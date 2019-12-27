Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.55. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Media news, insider Osmium Partners, LLC sold 219,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$129,395.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,787,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,538,338.54.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

