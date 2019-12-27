Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 9500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

