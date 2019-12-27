Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.15

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.15 and traded as high as $28.95. Global Indemnity shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 2,910 shares traded.

GBLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity in the third quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

