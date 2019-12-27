Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.46. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

