Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Trading 14.5% Higher

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 165,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 154,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60.

About Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

