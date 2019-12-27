Golos (GOLOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $278,211.00

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Golos has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. Golos has a market capitalization of $278,211.00 and $277.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golos

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 184,817,826 coins. Golos’ official website is golos.io. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

