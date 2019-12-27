Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Short Interest Up 101.4% in December

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the November 28th total of 50,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of GEC stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 5,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

