Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ: OMAB) recently:

12/20/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/20/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

12/13/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $61.05 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

