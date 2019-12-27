Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNTY. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.03 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

