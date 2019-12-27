Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.83

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $184.83 and traded as low as $171.50. Halfords Group shares last traded at $172.70, with a volume of 103,704 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFD shares. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.31. The company has a market cap of $349.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

