Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 297.17 ($3.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 311.20 ($4.09) on Friday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

