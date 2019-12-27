Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

HASI opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,782,000 after acquiring an additional 869,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 230,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 203,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 864,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 144,775 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

