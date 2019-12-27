Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $28,624.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,213.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.01741232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.02662983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00559429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00622769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00062053 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00380255 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,235,364 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

