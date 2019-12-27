HBZ coin Price Up 18% This Week (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $17,066.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, Bitlish and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

