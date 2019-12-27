Head-To-Head Contrast: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and HUYA (NASDAQ:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 5.50% 5.88% 4.59% SVMK -26.72% -29.90% -10.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and SVMK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $678.27 million 5.76 -$281.83 million $0.10 179.10 SVMK $254.32 million 9.59 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -12.67

SVMK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HUYA and SVMK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 0 10 0 3.00 SVMK 0 0 5 0 3.00

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.79%. SVMK has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.62%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than SVMK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HUYA beats SVMK on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

