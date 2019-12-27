Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $478.00

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 473.50 ($6.23), with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.22).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLCL. Peel Hunt upgraded Helical to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Helical from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 433.20 ($5.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 426.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 384.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy purchased 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

