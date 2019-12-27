Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 227000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.