Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,350.00

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.76), with a volume of 21929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,446 ($19.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,260.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,237.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $290.23 million and a PE ratio of 313.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile (LON:HEFT)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

