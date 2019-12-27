HeroNode Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $70,274.00 and $1,509.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Bilaxy, Token Store and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

