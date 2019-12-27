Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from prudent buyouts and pricing strategies. These upsides drove third-quarter 2019 performance, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Markedly, the Pirate's brand buyout boosted the company’s sales in the third quarter. Management expects acquisitions, especially One Brands, to favorably impact the top line in 2019. Additionally, the company is on track with product launches under some of its key brand banners. Also, it expects to continue gaining from net price realization. However, third-quarter results were somewhat hurt by currency headwinds. Moreover, advertising and marketing costs were high that dented adjusted operating margin. Persistence of such headwinds is a concern for the company.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.51. 105,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.22. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,442,568. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $1,561,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

