Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $16.42. Hertz Global shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 615,239 shares trading hands.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C grew its position in Hertz Global by 72.7% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,972,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 989,685 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Hertz Global by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 626,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hertz Global by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,703 shares during the period.

About Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.