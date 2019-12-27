Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 87.5% in December

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 28th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HESM. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HESM opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.